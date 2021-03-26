ANL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.79%)
ASC 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
DGKC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.82%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.86%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.25%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.99%)
PAEL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.87%)
PTC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
SNGP 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.24%)
TRG 163.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 30.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.44%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,920 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)
BR30 26,123 Increased By ▲ 70.81 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,586 Decreased By ▼ -140.18 (-0.31%)
KSE30 18,770 Decreased By ▼ -80.04 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
China sanctions UK figures over Xinjiang as rift widens with West

  • Also on the list was a law firm which has taken up Uyghur rights causes.
AFP 26 Mar 2021

BEIJING: China foisted sanctions on British lawmakers and lobby groups Friday, widening a chasm between Beijing and Western powers critical of alleged rights violations in Xinjiang.

The EU, UK, Canada and US sanctioned several members of Xinjiang's political and economic hierarchy this week in a coordinated action over allegations of widespread abuse in the northwestern region.

At least one million Uyghurs and people from other mostly Muslim groups have been held in camps there, according to rights groups, who accuse authorities of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour.

Beijing insists Xinjiang is an "internal affair" and has gone into attack mode as Western opprobrium mounts, putting sanctions on individuals from the European Union and Britain who have taken up the Uyghur cause.

It has also fuelled a social media PR war against several Western brands operating inside China.

On Friday China announced sanctions against nine UK individuals and four entities, saying they had "maliciously spread lies and disinformation" over Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs.

Those sanctioned included Iain Duncan Smith, former leader of Britain's Conservative party, as well as other lawmakers and four groups which have been vocal in driving rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong onto Westminster's agenda.

Also on the list was a law firm which has taken up Uyghur rights causes.

All of the sanctioned parties will be barred from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, while their property in the country will be frozen, and Chinese citizens and institutions will be banned from dealings with them.

"The United Kingdom (UK) imposed unilateral sanctions on relevant Chinese individuals and entity, citing the so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The move "severely undermines China-UK relations", it added, warning Britain "not go further down the wrong path".

