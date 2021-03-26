ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
Balochistan govt approves health insurance policy

APP 26 Mar 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan government has approved a universal health insurance policy to ensure the best healthcare to the masses.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, in a tweet said that the policy would benefits all the people of province and would bring revolutionary healthcare facility.

The government has been working to digitalize the health department in a bid to make it more modern, professional and strengthen the system for the betterment of service delivery, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP on Thursday.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, he said the government has launched multiple initiatives in health sector to provide best health services to the people of remote areas.

The official said the policy would revolutionize the health sector of the province and a large number of people would get benefit of this project.

He said the government has proposed Procurement Strategy for MSD to ensure the uninterrupted supply of medicine to the public hospitals.

He informed that the district level performance based monitoring and assessment system would be introduced.

He said that the provincial government has upgraded eight district headquarters hospitals to teaching level hospital in order to ensure best health care facilities for the masses.

The Balochistan government has all set up to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide equipments to fulfill the need of the hour, he said.

He said provincial government had committed to provide missing facilities to the hospitals across the province.

The government has also established dialysis centres at various districts the province and the vacancies have been created for the required staff.

Provincial government and bureaucracy have committed to bring positive changes in the province by carrying out development activities on the fast track.

Planned, quality and timely development is the only way forward for taking Balochistan out from its deprivation, he conclude.

He assured that all pending schemes would be completed within due course of time for which funds have been released by the provincial government.

Jam Kamal Khan policy health sector Balochistan government healthcare facility universal health insurance policy

