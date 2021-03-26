Renewable energy sector: ‘KP offers huge prospects for public-private partnership’

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a dialogue stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has offered huge prospects for public-private partnership in renewable sector. A dialogue on “Potential of renewable energy and hydropower development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Opportunities and Challenges” arranged by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) here, in which Advisor to Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan was chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, advisor to chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with hydropower resources. He stated that all mega projects should be appraised with regards to the financial, socio-economic, and environmental factors. The constitutional framework of the hydropower sector is provided and profit sharing with provinces is necessary, he added.

Hassan Daud Butt, CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade during his welcome remarks stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is lucky to have a leadership that understands the socio-economic, financial and environmental impacts of renewable energy. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with renewable energy sources and the same need to be harvested.

Shahjahan Mirza, Managing Director Private Power Infrastructure Board and CEO, Alternate Energy Development Board said that coordination between federal and provincial government is of paramount importance. He suggested that all projects should have NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the power purchaser (CPPA) and National Transmission and Distribution Company for successful completion of the projects and achievement of the desired outcomes within stipulated timeline.

Dr Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, SDPI, Muhammad Ali Qureshi, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Hassan Khawar, Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) project, Dr Hina Aslam, Associate Research Fellow, SDPI, Imran Halim from Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), and Faisal Hayat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company also attended the meeting.

