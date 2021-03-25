ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Variant sweeps Hungary to world-high weekly Covid death rate

  • Almost 12,000 coronavirus patients are currently being treated in hospitals, including nearly 1,500 on ventilators.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

BUDAPEST: Hungary had the world's highest Covid-19 death rate compared to population over the last week, according to AFP data on Thursday, as hospitals face unprecedented pressure from surging cases of a virus variant.

The death toll in the EU member state with a population of just under 10 million has risen more than 41 percent during the past week and set a new daily record of 272 on Thursday.

The latest figures push the country's seven-day average death rate per 100,000 inhabitants to a world-high 15.7, well ahead of the Czech Republic (12.7), Bosnia (12), Slovakia (10.5), and Bulgaria (10.5).

Infections have been surging since February, when a more infectious variant of Covid-19 that was first found in England began to spread.

A total of 9,637 new cases were reported Thursday, according to official data.

Almost 12,000 coronavirus patients are currently being treated in hospitals, including nearly 1,500 on ventilators.

Experts said the British variant now accounts for 80-90 percent of new infections and that virus-related hospital admissions are expected to peak in April.

"The situation is serious but the system has sufficient capacity to handle the higher numbers," Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said Thursday.

"There are enough spare beds and ventilators, and also personnel," Gulyas told a briefing, refuting a warning by the Hungarian Chamber of Doctors (MOK) earlier this week that hospitals are becoming overloaded and lack medical personnel to treat the surge in patients.

A MOK official said that hospital conditions could soon resemble those reported a year ago in the Italian province of Bergamo, Europe's first major virus flashpoint.

"Operating rooms have shut down, their ventilators are occupied by Covid patients fighting for their lives," said a MOK statement.

Some 500 medical students have been authorised to help while some hospitals have also sought volunteers to assist in Covid-19 wards.

While media are not permitted to enter hospitals, healthcare workers have described overwhelmed conditions to local media.

The surge comes as Hungary has the second-highest vaccination rate in the EU, thanks to its use of Chinese-made Sinopharm and Russian Sputnik V vaccines, as well as western-developed jabs delivered by Brussels.

This week Budapest approved another two vaccines produced outside the bloc: a second Chinese jab made by CanSino, and "Covishield" the Indian-made version of the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine.

Around 1.7 million people -- more than 18 percent of the 9.8 million population -- have been vaccinated, including over half a million who have received a second jab, Gulyas said Thursday.

Once the vaccination rate reaches 2.5 million, or roughly a quarter of the population, schools can reopen, at the earliest April 12 or 19, he added.

Coronavirus variant Covid 19 death

Variant sweeps Hungary to world-high weekly Covid death rate

NAB postpones Maryam Nawaz’s hearing scheduled for March 26

SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters