EU forecasts higher wheat crop, exports in 2021/22

PARIS: The European Commission on Thursday forecast that usable production of common wheat in the European Union's 27 member countries would rise to 126.7 million tonnes in 2021/22 from an estimated 117.1 million this season.

In grain supply and demand data, the Commission also projected that EU exports of common wheat, or soft wheat, would reach 30.0 million tonnes next season compared with 27.0 million expected in the current 2020/21 season that ends on June 30.