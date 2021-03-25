Pakistan
Court grants bail to Haleem Adil Shaikh
25 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted bail to Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in two cases here on Thursday.
According to a media coordinator for Haleem Adil Shaikh, the court ordered Haleem Adil Shaikh to submit surety bonds of two lacs each.
The court approved the bail petition of the Opposition Leader in two cases registered at Memon Goth Police Station.
Haleem had also been granted bail in Ghotki case, he added.
