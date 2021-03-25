ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Mozambique soldiers 'pursuing' insurgents in key town

  • The militants raided the coastal town on Wednesday afternoon, forcing terrified residents to flee into surrounding forest.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

MAPUTO: Mozambican soldiers have launched an offensive to repel insurgents from the northern town of Palma, the hub of a giant gas project, a day after it came under attack, the defence ministry said Thursday.

Jihadist militants raided the coastal town on Wednesday afternoon, forcing terrified residents to flee into surrounding forest.

The attack came shortly after French oil giant Total announced plans to resume construction at the nearby site of a $20-billion (16.9-billion-euro) offshore gas project.

Defence ministry spokesman Omar Saranga said Mozambique's security forces (SDS) were "pursuing the enemy's movement" and working "tirelessly to restore security and order".

"SDS will do everything to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the population... while continuing to guarantee the protection of economic projects," he told reporters in the capital Maputo.

Saranga said the number of any casualties and extent of damage was not yet known, adding that mobile communications with the area had been "interrupted".

Palma is located more than 1,800 kilometres (1,118 miles) northeast of Maputo, in the gas-rich Cabo Delgado province, where authorities have grappled with a brutal insurgency since 2017.

Militants affiliated to the so-called Islamic State group have raided villages and towns across the province, causing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

The violence has killed at least 2,600 people, half of them civilians, according to the US-based data collecting agency Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED).

Amnesty International this month said local people were "caught" between militants on one side and government security forces and a private militia on the other.

The watchdog accused all three parties of "war crimes" causing hundreds of civilian deaths.

The insurgency has also rocked the development of Africa's largest liquified natural gas (LNG) project off the Afungi peninsula, due to go online in 2024.

Total is the project's main investor, with a 26.5-percent stake.

Six other international businesses are also involved, including Italy's Eni and US major ExxonMobil.

Total had earlier on Wednesday announced that it would "progressively resume" construction at the site "following the implementation of additional site security measures".

The company was forced to evacuate some staff in January after jihadists launched a series of attacks just kilometres from the LNG site.

