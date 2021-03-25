ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
ASC 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 94.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.61%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 54.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
KAPCO 43.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.21%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
PAEL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
PPL 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PTC 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.57%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (5.77%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.88%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 4,944 Increased By ▲ 29.4 (0.6%)
BR30 26,163 Increased By ▲ 372.32 (1.44%)
KSE100 45,789 Increased By ▲ 245.15 (0.54%)
KSE30 18,886 Increased By ▲ 85.16 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
World

Belarus starts mass production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

  • Sputnik V vaccine and planned to produce up to 500,000 doses of the shot per month.
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: Belarus' health ministry said on Thursday the country had started mass producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and planned to produce up to 500,000 doses of the shot per month.

