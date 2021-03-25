World
Belarus starts mass production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
- Sputnik V vaccine and planned to produce up to 500,000 doses of the shot per month.
25 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Belarus' health ministry said on Thursday the country had started mass producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and planned to produce up to 500,000 doses of the shot per month.
SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency
Belarus starts mass production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi
IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress
IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase
Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths
UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM
Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears
AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data
Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight
Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad
IMF board approves loan tranche?
Read more stories
Comments