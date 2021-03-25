ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
Committee to resolve KMC, KE payment issues

Ali Ahmed 25 Mar 2021

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the city’s sole electricity provider K-Electric have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed said that all utility service providers should adopt a joint strategy to provide facilities to the citizens in their daily life. "Better working relationship between the civic bodies and the agencies involved in the provision of utility services will not only resolve mutual issues but also speed up the improvement and development of the city," the administrator said.

The Administrator Karachi said that MoU with K Electric is a positive and useful development and it is hoped that we will move forward soon and all issues will be resolved amicably. A committee comprising representatives of KMC and KE will resolve the payment of electricity bills, installation of single meters, and other issues. "

He said that as a first step, progress has been made on uncomplicated matters, after which other matters will be settled amicably.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Imtiaz Ali Abro, Senior Director Estate on behalf of KMC and While KE Director Haider Ali signed on behalf of K Electric. As per MoU, KE will provide a list of new or additional electricity connections and will install individual meters in KMC residential flats, the bill of which will be paid by the residents themselves.

In the first phase, the installation of individual meters will be completed in 94 flats of doctors and staff of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Colony, Central Fire Brigade Station, and 100 flats of the adjoining residential colony, after which meters will be installed in other residential colonies of KMC. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will extend full support to the K-E team in this regard and will also provide full assistance in curbing any illegal activity in the use of electricity. In addition, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be responsible for the payment of bulk connection bills till the installation of individual meters is completed.

Ahmed said that we are trying our best to resolve any minor or major disputes with K-Electric which is in the interest of both the companies. He said that as far as legal issues are concerned, they should also be included in the joint committee and the same will be reviewed by experts.

