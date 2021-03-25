ANL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.24%)
ASC 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.55%)
ASL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 96.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.47%)
BOP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.23%)
DGKC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.4%)
EPCL 55.08 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.67%)
FCCL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.18%)
HASCOL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.14%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.69%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.14%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
MLCF 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.33%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.92%)
PPL 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
PRL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
PTC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TRG 166.97 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (7.14%)
UNITY 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 4,972 Increased By ▲ 57.61 (1.17%)
BR30 26,318 Increased By ▲ 527.19 (2.04%)
KSE100 45,967 Increased By ▲ 422.37 (0.93%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By ▲ 186.91 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Utah seeks to block pornographic content on smartphones

  • In practice, the reform could look like the reverse of parental controls on existing devices sold by tech companies such as Apple and Google, in which the filters are by default turned off.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The governor of Utah on Wednesday announced a new law requiring an anti-pornography filter on smartphones and tablets sold in the conservative Mormon-majority US state.

The law, which Republican Spencer Cox said he had signed the night before, would penalize manufacturers failing to include the filter between $10 and $500 per violation.

Backed by conservative lawmakers in the western state -- where members of the Mormon Church make up two-thirds of the population -- the measure would only take effect in the unlikely event that five other states pass similar laws.

In practice, the reform could look like the reverse of parental controls on existing devices sold by tech companies such as Apple and Google, in which the filters are by default turned off.

People who want to be able to access content seen as potentially harmful would have to ask for a code to unblock the automatic filter.

Opponents such as the Utah branch of the American Civil Liberties Union say the constraints would encroach on the right to unrestricted internet access.

smartphones Governor Mormon majority US state Republican Spencer Cox

Utah seeks to block pornographic content on smartphones

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters