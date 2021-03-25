Karachi DS inspects track

KARACHI: In order to observe and ensure the effective implementation of safety standards along the entire railways’ infrastructure, divisional superintendent of the Pakistan Railways, Karachi, Muhammad Hanif Gul, inspected the ML-1 track and installations on motor trolley from Gaddar to Kotri on Wednesday.

Inspection on motor trolley is considered to be the most intrusive of all the inspections conducted in the inspection regime of the Pakistan Railways as a crystal clear picture of track appears before the inspecting officers.

The 125-kilometer inspection from Gaddar to Kotri stations entailed visit of seven en route stations also: Dhabeji, Ran Pathani, Jungshahi, Braudabad, Jhimpir, Meting and Bholari.

While meeting the deputed officials at various stations, the divisional superintendent directed them for taking every necessary action and leaving no stone unturned for routinely conducting safe and smooth Up/ Down train operations.

