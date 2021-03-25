ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
Pakistan

‘US leadership wants to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan’: US delegation

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 25 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: A visiting American delegation from Democratic Party told Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday that “Joe Biden administration wants to further enhance bilateral ties with Pakistan.”

“The relations between the two countries have become stronger over time and the new US leadership wants to further strengthen its bilateral relations with Pakistan,” the delegates were quoted as saying after having called on the chairman Senate, in a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

“Democracy is flourishing in Pakistan which will not only solve the problems of the people but will also help the country move towards prosperity — the steps taken by the country for establishing peace are commendable,” the delegates said.

The statement was issued after an eight-member delegation of Democratic Party called on Sanjrani.

“The visiting dignitaries conveyed a goodwill message of the US senators to honourable Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi. The delegation informed the Chairman Senate that many Pakistani are rendering services in the United States and the problems of those Pakistanis residing in the United States are being resolved in an efficient manner. The US delegation also extended invitation to Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate to visit United States that was accepted by the Chairman,” it said.

During the meeting, Sanjrani said, bilateral relations between the US and Pakistan “would be further strengthened.”

Chairman Senate added that “Significant steps have been taken for promotion of democracy in Pakistan — Pakistan has played a vital role in eradicating terrorism and further promoting peace in the region.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

