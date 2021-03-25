KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (March 24, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 458,642,968 247,409,400 30,022,036,450 14,554,822,365 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 4,478,813,855 -3,847,559,869 631,253,987 Local Individuals 32,202,897,909 -32,752,046,887 -549,148,979 Local Corporates 15,600,544,727 -15,682,649,735 (82,105,008) ===============================================================================

