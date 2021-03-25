Markets
25 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (March 24, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
458,642,968 247,409,400 30,022,036,450 14,554,822,365
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 4,478,813,855 -3,847,559,869 631,253,987
Local Individuals 32,202,897,909 -32,752,046,887 -549,148,979
Local Corporates 15,600,544,727 -15,682,649,735 (82,105,008)
