ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Sinograin sees China 2020/21 cotton output at 5.95mn tones

  • The number is slightly higher than a 5.91 million tonnes forecast for the September-August crop year from China's agriculture ministry earlier this month and up from an estimated 5.8 million tonnes in 2019/20.
  • Top cotton consumer China has "expanded its import channels and strengthened cooperation with important cotton-producing countries such as Brazil and India to ensure stability of the domestic cotton supply chain," it added.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

China Grain Reserves Group Ltd, known as Sinograin, sees the country's cotton output totalling 5.95 million tonnes in 2020/21, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

The number is slightly higher than a 5.91 million tonnes forecast for the September-August crop year from China's agriculture ministry earlier this month and up from an estimated 5.8 million tonnes in 2019/20.

With China's total cotton demand in 2020/21 set to reach 7.8 million tonnes, there will be an annual supply deficit of about 1.85 million tonnes, Xinhua said on social media platform Weibo, citing Sinograin.

Top cotton consumer China has "expanded its import channels and strengthened cooperation with important cotton-producing countries such as Brazil and India to ensure stability of the domestic cotton supply chain," it added.

Cotton from Xinjiang, which has been banned by the United States amid allegations of forced labour denied by Beijing, is seen at 5.2 million tonnes in 2020/21, accounting for 87% of China's total production, Xinhua added.

Xinhua news agency China Grain Reserves Group Ltd cotton output China's agriculture ministry

