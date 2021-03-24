IHC dismisses Yousuf Raza Gillani’s petition challenging Senate chairman election

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday rejected Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani’s petition challenging the March 12 Senate chairman election.

Former Prime Minister, who was backed by the opposition’s 11-party alliance [Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)], lost the election to Sadiq Sanjrani by six votes.

The opposition had the support of 51 senators, while the government was backed by 47 members.

Seven votes polled in favour of Gillani were rejected by the presiding officer.

The court said in its 13-page verdict released today that the petition to declare Senate Chairman election results null and void, filed by Farooq H. Naek of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on behalf of Gilani, is beyond the jurisdiction of the court.

The case was heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. The petition said that Gillani should be declared Senate chairman as seven votes in his favour were rejected illegally.

The notification issued on March 12 should be suspended, it read. But the court ruled that the petition was not maintainable.