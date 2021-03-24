ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
Poor masses of Sindh deprived of even basic amenities: Haleem Adil Shaikh

  • Haleem Adil said that there is a budget of more than Rs200 billion for health department, but it is not giving facilities of medicines and ambulance service to the poor people.
APP 24 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the poor people of Sindh are deprived of even basic amenities of life.

Talking to media outside the Sindh Assembly here Wednesday, he said that in Shahpur Chakar area of Sanghar, a citizen named Anwar Shah died because he was not provided ambulance.

He said in Larkana a resident of Ratodero begged on streets as he had no money to hire an ambulance. He said it was the constituency of Bilawal Zardari.

Haleem Adil said that there is a budget of more than Rs200 billion for health department, but it is not giving facilities of medicines and ambulance service to the poor people.

He said Rs 9.2 million for castration of dogs but this money went to corrupt elements.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the Broadsheet case is before all that how they devoured the national money. He said in the period of PPP government, everything was done so that the Swiss accounts case remains unopened.

He said however, these people will face accountability this time.

He said these people now talk about attacking the NAB, adding in past they had attacked the Supreme Court. He said these people would not be given NRO at any cost.

He said Nawaz Sharif, Mariyam Nawaz, Maulana, Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Hamza Shehbaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are wanted by the NAB and they need an NRO. These people want to blackmail institutions.

He said rifts amongst PDM are now visible and they are fighting with one another. He said these are selfish people and they are doing all this to save their corruption.

He said drugs worth Rs1.87billion are arms were recovered from the house of police officer.

He said IGP Sindh should tender resignation, as police in Sindh have become drug peddler under his command. He said whole Sindh has become a drug den under police patronage.

He said in Karachi our MPs are elected and we can gather crowds of millions. He said he is facing political vendeta.

However, he is seeking justice from courts. He said economic terrorists of Sindh has presented him as a political terrorist.

He said a terrorism case has been filed against him in which no one is injured and no bomb blasted. He said the only terrorism of Haleem Adil is that he has exposed the corrupt rulers of Sindh.

He said he hope that courts would dole him out justice. He asked the police to shun slavery of PPP rulers of Sindh and discharge their duties professionally.

Haleem Adil Shaikh

