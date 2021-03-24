Minorities enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that minorities enjoy full religious freedom in Pakistan as there is no restriction on prayers and religious practices of any religion in the country.

Talking to PTV News, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is working towards development of modern welfare state envisioned by founding father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who, in his speech on 11 August 1947 had urged for equal rights of all religions.

The minister said the great nations always remember and celebrate their days including Pakistan Day with zeal, fervor and enthusiasm.

Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam said Pakistan Day is an occasion for every individual to revive commitment to work for the country's development and uplift.