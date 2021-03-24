UK Army CDS Gen Nicholas meets COAS Bajwa, discuss regional security

(Karachi) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) UK Army, General Sir Patrick Nicholas called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) and discussed issues related to regional security, a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Wednesday.

As per media wing of Pakistan Military, matters of mutual interests including the Afghan Peace Process, security and defence cooperation as well as evolving global geostrategic environment were discussed.

Both Nicholas and Bajwa also during the meeting agreed on strengthening bilateral security and defense cooperation between the two armies.

On the occasion, the General Patrick acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the UK.