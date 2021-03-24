China accuses EU of 'hypocrisy' over Muslim Uyghur row

BEIJING: Beijing accused the EU of "hypocrisy" on Wednesday after the two sides summoned each others' envoys in an escalating row over the treatment of China's Muslim Uyghurs.

"The EU only allows itself to arbitrarily smear and attack others, and even arbitrarily imposes sanctions based on false information and lies, but does not allow the Chinese to talk back or fight back," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

"This in itself is double standards, a manifestation of bullying and hypocrisy."