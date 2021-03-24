Business & Finance
Eurozone economy returns to growth for first time in six months: survey
- The firm's PMI index rose to 52.5 points in March from 48.8 points in February, breaking through the 50-point level which indicates growth.
Updated 24 Mar 2021
BRUSSELS: The eurozone economy returned to growth for the first time in six months in March, a closely watched survey said Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdowns had little effect on manufacturing.
"The eurozone economy beat expectations in March, showing a much better than anticipated expansion thanks mainly to a record surge in manufacturing output," said IHS Market Chief economist Chris Williamson.
