ANL 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.1%)
ASC 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.99%)
ASL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.24%)
AVN 91.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.3%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
DGKC 124.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.94%)
EPCL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.02%)
FFL 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HUBC 85.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.56%)
TRG 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.22%)
UNITY 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,892 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.02%)
BR30 25,445 Increased By ▲ 88.43 (0.35%)
KSE100 45,409 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0%)
KSE30 18,727 Decreased By ▼ -23.04 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall over 1% as financials drag, coronavirus cases spike

  • The Nifty bank index and finance index fell 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively, while the metals index dropped 2.6%.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down by financial companies and weakness in global stocks, as worries over the economic impact from a continued surge in domestic coronavirus cases weighed on sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.2% to 14,638 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.1% to 49,7508, as of 0510 GMT.

India's daily COVID-19 cases hit a more than four-month high on Wednesday. The government has said it would expand its vaccination campaign from April to include everyone above 45.

"The economic activity comes down with surge in (virus) cases," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in Mumbai.

"The global market cues are not very positive. COVID-19 cases are going up globally and that is a major concern. Until you see some cool off sustainably in commodity prices and bond yields, equity markets are unlikely to go up in a hurry."

Asian shares hit a two-week low on Wednesday, oil weakened further and the dollar neared four-month highs as coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and potential US tax hikes hit risk appetite, leading to a flight to safety.

The Nifty bank index and finance index fell 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively, while the metals index dropped 2.6%.

The Nifty bank index had risen more than 2% on Tuesday after India's top court rejected pleas for extending moratorium on bank loan repayments.

Shares of speciality chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India fell 6.3% in their market debut in Mumbai after the company's 7.60 billion rupees initial public offering was subscribed more than 44 times.

Mumbai S&P BSE Sensex COVID19 coronavirus cases blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index Indian shares fell Motilal Oswal Financial Services Siddhartha Khemka

Indian shares fall over 1% as financials drag, coronavirus cases spike

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters