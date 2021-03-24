Markets
Turkish lira recovers some losses after plunge
- The lira stood at 7.8650 against the dollar at 0607 GMT, firming from a close of 7.97 on Tuesday.
ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira firmed more than 1% on Wednesday, recovering some of its losses after President Tayyip Erdogan's surprise move at the weekend to replace the central bank governor with a critic of tight monetary policy.
The lira stood at 7.8650 against the dollar at 0607 GMT, firming from a close of 7.97 on Tuesday, after it plunged to near its record low levels on Monday. The currency is still some 8% weaker since the central bank chief switch on early Saturday.
