Markets
Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 2%
- The broader Topix index slipped 2.18 percent, or 42.90 points, to 1,928.58.
24 Mar 2021
TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than two percent on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street, with investors disheartened by rising coronavirus cases in Europe.
The Nikkei 225 index lost 2.04 percent, or 590.40 points, to end at 28,405.52, falling for a fourth straight session.
The broader Topix index slipped 2.18 percent, or 42.90 points, to 1,928.58.
Educational institutes in COVID hotspot areas to remain closed till April 11, says Shafqat
Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 2%
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development
Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time
Read more stories
Comments