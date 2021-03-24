ANL 32.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.91%)
ASC 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.92%)
ASL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.49%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
DGKC 125.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.42%)
EPCL 53.11 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.93%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
HASCOL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
HUBC 85.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KAPCO 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.72%)
PRL 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (11.18%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
SNGP 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
TRG 146.54 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.76%)
UNITY 29.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,896 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (0.1%)
BR30 25,483 Increased By ▲ 126.24 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,432 Increased By ▲ 24.4 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,744 Decreased By ▼ -5.84 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar surpasses two-week high as safe haven demand helps

  • It was down about 2.27% on the day at 0.70.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar index rose against a basket of most major currencies on Tuesday, surpassing a two-week high, while yields on US Treasuries slipped as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress inflation will not get out of hand.

The dollar index was last up 0.65% at 91.8, reversing course from Monday when it dipped but hovered below four-month highs, as investors sought safe havens.

Yields on US Treasuries also slipped again, at 1.624% . Earlier Tuesday, the Treasury drew solid demand for two-year notes, with investors looking ahead to auctions for longer-dated notes later in the week.

"It's more about the fundamentals," said Juan Perez, a currency trader and strategist at Tempus Inc. "(We) have a ton of data to digest starting tomorrow."

Perez said the dollar's rise on Tuesday shows "ultimately we're just not out of this thing," referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dollar index has gained around 2.4% so far in 2021 as investors see the relatively quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and stimulus spending in the United States as boosting economic growth.

But there was a wary tone in global markets, with most US stocks tumbling on Tuesday.

Contributing to market caution was a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.

Germany is extending its lockdown and urging citizens to stay at home over the Easter holidays.

Euro-dollar was down 0.71% at $1.1847.

The New Zealand dollar fell on new measures to cool the housing market, dropping to a three-month low against the US dollar.

It was down about 2.27% on the day at 0.70.

The drop was triggered by the New Zealand government introducing measures to curb speculation on its red-hot housing market, where house prices have risen 23% in 12 months.

The Australian dollar - considered a liquid proxy for risk - also took a hit and was down 1.54% at 0.763 versus the US dollar.

Turkey's lira stabilized somewhat, having plunged 7.5% on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked the hawkish central bank chief. It was up around 1.79% against the US dollar.

Yuan Yen Dollar Dollar euro dollar drop

Dollar surpasses two-week high as safe haven demand helps

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters