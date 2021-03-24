Markets
Hong Kong stocks drop at open
- The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.21 percent, or 59.89 points, to 28,437.49.
24 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday following losses on Wall Street as already fragile sentiment was jolted by growing fears about a coronavirus surge in Europe that has forced new lockdowns.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.21 percent, or 59.89 points, to 28,437.49.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.51 percent, or 17.38 points, to 3,394.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.64 percent, or 14.05 points, to 2,183.66.
