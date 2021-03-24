ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.45%)
ASC 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
ASL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.74%)
AVN 91.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
DGKC 125.62 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.72%)
EPCL 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.02%)
FCCL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.25%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.1%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.59%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
TRG 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.22%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By ▲ 13.26 (0.27%)
BR30 25,522 Increased By ▲ 165.68 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,480 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,764 Increased By ▲ 14.41 (0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
World

Bolivia's Anez accuses authorities of risking her life

  • An Organization for American States audit found evidence of fraud in the election.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

LA PAZ: Former Bolivia interim president Jeanine Anez on Tuesday accused authorities of injecting her with a dangerous substance in prison where she is being held in pre-trial detention.

She was detained 10 days ago on charges of leading a coup against her socialist predecessor Evo Morales.

She has been handed six months of pre-trial detention but last week petitioned authorities to release her to a clinic to receive treatment for a "hypertension crisis."

"I don't trust the government's doctors. They're part of the system of abuse and repression and have shown they're prepared to risk my life, injecting me with high risk medication without precautions or previous studies, with the only aim of keeping me in their cells," said Anez in a written note.

She did not explain what medication she was given, nor for what purpose.

A representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Bolivia went to the La Paz prison over the weekend to verify the conditions in which Anez is being held, but has not yet commented.

Conservative Anez is accused of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy alongside her former justice and energy ministers, whom are also being held in pre-trial detention.

Anez described the governing Movement for Socialism (MAS) party of Morales and President Luis Arce as a "dictatorship" and insisted "there was no coup, there was fraud."

The 53-year-old came to power in November 2019 after Morales and several senior MAS allies resigned following weeks of protest at his controversial reelection to an unconstitutional fourth term.

An Organization for American States audit found evidence of fraud in the election.

As Morales fled into exile, Anez was the most senior parliamentarian left and was sworn in by Congress as the interim president despite the lack of a quorum, with many MAS legislators boycotting the session.

But MAS is back in power since Arce romped to victory in last November's general election.

The United States has expressed "concern" about Anez's arrest while the OAS has demanded her release and questioned the impartiality of Bolivia's courts.

