Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

• Biden says US looks forward to cement partnership with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: US Pres-ident Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated President Arif Alvi on the 81st Pakistan Day.

“Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, sent the congratulatory message on the occasion of a national holiday – the Pakistan Day to Dr A Alvi, President of Pakistan, and Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Russian Embassy in Pakistan said on Twitter.

Earlier, Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, “Russia and Pakistan maintain friendly relations, a regular political dialogue and interaction at international organisations. We send greetings to our Pakistani friends.”

US President Joe Biden, in his message, expressed his resolve to strengthen partnership with Pakistan in future.

“We will continue cooperation for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and meet common challenges including that of coronavirus and climate change," said Biden in a letter to President Arif Alvi sent on Pakistan Day.

Joe Biden said that Pakistan-US partnership is based on the common goal of regional peace and prosperity.

Pakistan is observing the 81st Pakistan Day across the country with great national spirit and enthusiasm amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, liberation of Indian occupied Kashmir and eradication of Covid-19.

Pakistan Day is held to commemorate the historic “Lahore Resolution” passed on March 23, 1940 that eventually led to creation of Pakistan within seven years of its adaptation on August 14, 1947.—INP

APP adds: Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to President Dr Arif Alvi, congratulating him on Pakistan's 81st Day.

In the message, President Xi said that China and Pakistan maintained a high level of four-season strategic cooperation partnership, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered a new phase of high-quality development.

In the context of Covid-19 pandemic, China and Pakistan have been cooperating closely which has further enhanced the traditional friendship between the two countries.

"I attach great importance to Sino-Pak relations and look forward to joint efforts with President Alvi to comprehensively promote friendly exchanges and cooperation in all fields between the two countries."

The two countries on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Pak diplomatic relations will strengthen and build a close China-Pakistan co-operative society in the new era.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021