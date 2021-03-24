FIA arrests KPT officials for criminal breach of trust

ISLAMABAD: On the complaint of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested KPT officials including Arbab Anas, Ex Manager HR and his PS Aftab Ahmed for criminal breach of trust, stealing, tampering of official record and other crimes.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the KPT said that “FIR has been registered by FIA for offenses including theft, criminal breach of trust and Official Secret Act, official and pecuniary gain in collusion, connivance and abetment with others.”

The arrested official Arbab Anas, Ex Manager HR fraudulently misappropriated official KPT files and deliberately did not handover to his successor and caused grave loss to government organization of KPT.