ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Pakistan

Varsities’ teachers demand increase in salaries

Recorder Report 24 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The faculty members of Punjab public sector universities’ teachers have demanded an immediate increase in their salaries due to inflation and price hike.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association Punjab chapter President Dr Abdul Sattar Malik, General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali and Punjab University Academic Staff Association General Secretary Amjad Abbas Magsi represented the concerns of the faculty members of the public sector universities and demanded an immediate increase in the salaries.

In the joint statement, it was highlighted that university teachers belonging to grades 20 and 21 have also been as severely affected by the price hike, inflation and dearness as their counterparts from grades 17 - 19, and thus a pay raise is essential. They urged the government to fulfil the promise regarding pay increase of the government employees.

They further demanded to restore tax concessions for teachers and researchers at the rate of 75 percent, which has been slashed to merely 25 percent. They said public sector university teachers should also get tax relief because despite working on gazetted scales, they’re not given the perks and privileges enjoyed by the same rank officers in other government departments, which is not only unfair but also a matter of utmost humiliation for the government and the nation, who treat their teachers so poorly.

They also reminded the Government to allocate 4 percent of GDP for education sector as per the commitment of the present Government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

salaries government employees Punjab public sector universities Dr Abdul Sattar Malik Dr Ahtisham Ali

