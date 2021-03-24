Varsities’ teachers demand increase in salaries

LAHORE: The faculty members of Punjab public sector universities’ teachers have demanded an immediate increase in their salaries due to inflation and price hike.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association Punjab chapter President Dr Abdul Sattar Malik, General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali and Punjab University Academic Staff Association General Secretary Amjad Abbas Magsi represented the concerns of the faculty members of the public sector universities and demanded an immediate increase in the salaries.

In the joint statement, it was highlighted that university teachers belonging to grades 20 and 21 have also been as severely affected by the price hike, inflation and dearness as their counterparts from grades 17 - 19, and thus a pay raise is essential. They urged the government to fulfil the promise regarding pay increase of the government employees.

They further demanded to restore tax concessions for teachers and researchers at the rate of 75 percent, which has been slashed to merely 25 percent. They said public sector university teachers should also get tax relief because despite working on gazetted scales, they’re not given the perks and privileges enjoyed by the same rank officers in other government departments, which is not only unfair but also a matter of utmost humiliation for the government and the nation, who treat their teachers so poorly.

They also reminded the Government to allocate 4 percent of GDP for education sector as per the commitment of the present Government.

