ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.45%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
ASL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.9%)
AVN 91.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
DGKC 125.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.78%)
EPCL 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.02%)
FCCL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.1%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.59%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
TRG 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.22%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By ▲ 13.26 (0.27%)
BR30 25,522 Increased By ▲ 165.68 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,480 Increased By ▲ 72.28 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,764 Increased By ▲ 14.46 (0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UBL holds webinar on successful journey of RDA

Updated 24 Mar 2021

KARACHI: UBL held an important webinar on the progress and new opportunities pertaining to the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) on March 18, 2021. The session was very informative and interactive, offering diverse views from prominent personalities on how RDA has successfully established itself as the investment of choice for Non-Resident Pakistanis.

Shazad G. Dada, President & CEO UBL, hosted the webinar and opened the session by introducing the objective of the event and the speakers. He spoke about how RDA has quickly taken over the market as a leading investment alternative for Non-Resident Pakistanis and in what ways has UBL, along with other leading banks, contributed positively towards the promotion and establishment of this unique proposition.

Dr Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, thanked the 100,000+ non-resident Pakistanis who have already opened the RDA and have sent more than $700 million into the country within a span of just a few months. He reached out to the Pakistani diaspora by saying that by opening the RDA, they are not investing in any particular bank, but are in fact supporting Pakistan itself.

He shared that the country’s economic outlook is markedly different and the present government is working with an absolute conviction that Pakistan will make an economic turnaround very soon. He said that the top leadership of the country is committed to the vision of a successful and prosperous Pakistan and is not going to rest until that goal is achieved.

Lord Choudrey, CEO Bestway Group, the largest overseas investor in Pakistan, & member of the Board of Directors UBL, offered his congratulations to the Government of Pakistan and SBP on their pioneering initiative of RDA.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UBL webinar RDA Shazad G. Dada

UBL holds webinar on successful journey of RDA

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

PD prepares draft of new refinery policy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.