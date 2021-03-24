ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.13%)
Khushhali Microfinance Bank goes live on 1LINK 1TIP

Updated 24 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank has partnered up with 1LINK 1TIP (Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform) to implement a robust cyber security posture for the bank and further strengthen their payments ecosystem against ever increasing cyber threats.

Given the industry-wide need to formulate a collaborative deterrence model that enhances the security posture via a trusted threat intelligence-sharing platform, KMBL has implemented 1TIP Base & DRP platform that will provide them with a holistic view of cyber threat landscape and effectively combat threats that materialize.

The signing ceremony was held at the KMBL Head Office in Islamabad and was attended by Ghalib Nishtar, President & CEO KMBL, Saleem Akhtar Bhatti, Group Head Finance & CFO, Ms Amina Hassan, Group Head Operations KMBL and other department heads of KMBL, along with Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK, Bashir Khan, COO 1LINK, and Mahir Mohsin, CEO Trillium and Cydea Tech along with other senior officials of 1LINK.

With this implementation, KMBL now has access to a full suite threat intelligence community sharing platform, threat advisory services from centralized 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) covering regions across multiple time zones, data feeds/enrichment from multiple sources, sandbox environment for malware analysis and external brand monitoring.—PR

