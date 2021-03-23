ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
South Africa's rand falls as investors look to Fed, Yellen for bond clues

  • In fixed income, the yield on the government bond due in 2030 was flat at 9.335%.
Reuters 23 Mar 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of a closely watched testimony by top U.S. policymakers, with investors looking out for comments on the rise of bond yields.

At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at 14.8200 versus the dollar, 0.68% weaker than its previous close. South African markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday.

The rand had tumbled about 1% in early trade on spillover from the Turkish lira's tumble on Monday, but the South African currency pared losses later as the U.S. dollar gave up its gains.

The market's immediate focus remained on the Congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day.

"We kick off the week with market participants looking for signs from policy makers on whether they will intervene in the bond market at all, and how long they will tolerate a rise in yields," said Bianca Botes, executive director at Citadel Global.

Investors fear that a sharp run-up in U.S. Treasury yields since mid-February could lead the Fed to allow lending rates to rise, which could draw money away from high-yielding, but risky currencies like the rand.

In fixed income, the yield on the government bond due in 2030 was flat at 9.335%.

