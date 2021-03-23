Galaxy S21 sales flourish in the US, thrice as much as S20’s

Samsung Galaxy S21 establishes a foothold in the United States smartphone market with its first-month sales being almost thrice of those of its S20 predecessor.

Moreover, it is important to note that sales did not only increase for the lowest-cost model, but the more expensive Galaxy S21 Ultra constituted around 40 percent of the S21 lineup sales in the United States, according to reports by the Android Authority.

The COVID-19 pandemic could be one of the reasons why Galaxy S20 had lower sales. The S20 lineup was launched at the start of March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had just started impacting many lives and livelihoods across the globe.

Price cuts for the S21 lineup may have also played an important role in the surge of sales for these smartphones. Samsung has been more willing to reduce S21 prices to increase sales unlike its strategy with S20.

According to reports, Galaxy S21 was sold a little below $900, which is around $300 less than its official price and $200 lower than the price of its S20 equivalent.

The company hopes to maintain its S21’s sales for the rest of the year by ensuring that it designs pricing strategies and promotional policies in such a manner that the phone stays relevant in the smartphone market for much longer.