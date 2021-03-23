Efforts underway to rescue six Pakistanis stranded in Red Sea

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Monday that every possible efforts are being made to rescue the six Pakistani nationals stranded for almost two weeks onboard a Tugboat (MEHR) in the Red Sea.

Responding to media queries, the Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated that the Govt of Pakistan was actively pursuing the matter. In this regard, we are in close contact with the concerned authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Egypt, he added.

“We are also in contact with the stranded Pakistanis and have told them that efforts are being made by the government for their rescue at the earliest possible,” the spokesperson added.

According to media reports, a ship carrying six Pakistani sailors has reportedly gotten stranded in the Red Sea. The sailors have been stuck for almost two weeks and they have appealed for help, stating that they are forced to eat rice boiled in water mixed with diesel and petrol.

