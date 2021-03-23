ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Procurement of wheat: PFD to borrow over Rs160bn

Zahid Baig 23 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department (PFD) is likely to borrow over 160 billion for procurement of 3.5 million tons of wheat target assigned by the federal government for the procurement season 2021 and all arrangements in this regard are final.

Sources in the department told this scribe on Monday that they had calculated this amount at Rs 1650 per maund as notified earlier and now the support price has been increased to Rs 1800 per maund, but notification in this regard is till awaited.

The sources said that growers are still resisting even Rs 1800 per maund and demanding to fix the support price at Rs 2,000 per maund, so the cost of procurement may go up.

However, they said they have made arrangements with all the banks to pick the loan and buy the grain to facilitate the growers as per government vision. He said procurement budget is higher this year as compared to last year because of increase in support price whereas procurement target has been reduced.

Regarding the crop situation, the sources said this year crop is better. However, they denied having any information about some private sector buying crop in advance from the growers as claimed certain growers’ leaders.

Additional Director PFD Punjab Muhammad Hussain Khokhar when asked said that all the homework by the department to launch procurement is final. He said that the department is ready to launch procurement from April 01, 2021; but there might be slight delay in case of unfavorable weather conditions.

Regarding financial arrangements, he said arranging finances for the government department is not a big issue as loan extended to the government is more secure than any other loan. He said that arrangements for gunny bags and list of procurement centres have been finalized. He said that open policy will be observed for giving gunny bags to growers intended to sell their wheat to the provincial food department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat Federal Government Punjab Food Department PFD Muhammad Hussain Khokhar

Procurement of wheat: PFD to borrow over Rs160bn

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Investment in REITs: SBP reforms regulations to facilitate banks, DFIs

West sanctions China, Beijing hits back at EU

Senate chairmanship: Gilani moves IHC against election result

More PSM employees retrenched

Pakistan Day today

Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.