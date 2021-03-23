ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
PC board meeting tomorrow

Wasim Iqbal 23 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: A board meeting of the Privatisation Commission (PC) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday to discuss and devise a mechanism for participation of private sector in the management of the DISCOs. The meeting will be chaired by Minister for Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro. The advisor to PM on institutional reforms and austerity, special assistant to PM on power, and parliamentary secretary ministry of petroleum will also attend the meeting.

On March 18, the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) directed the PC to appoint a transaction adviser to award management contracts to the private sector for operating power distribution companies.

The PC was further directed to speed up the process of completion of prior actions pertaining to award of management contracts for Discos and present a roadmap with firmed-up proposals within a week, after seeking requisite approval from the PC Board.

In scheduled PC board meeting, various proposals regarding award of management contracts for running of discos by private participation will be undertaken.

The purpose is to improve the service delivery and serve the larger interest of the electricity consumers.

Among the loss-making SOEs proposed for privatisation, the major entities are eight Discos (Hesco, Iesco, Pesco, Sepco, Mepco, Lesco, Fesco, and Qesco), one power generation company (Jamshoro Power Company) along with Pakistan Textile City Ltd, State Engineering Corporation and Telephone Industries of Pakistan.

The committee will likely discuss other agenda items such as the privatisation of the Services International Hotel, Lahore. The reserve price for the privatisation of the hotel had already been approved by the CCoP.

PESCO DISCOS CCoP IESCO Privatisation Commission HESCO

