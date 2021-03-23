PC board meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A board meeting of the Privatisation Commission (PC) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday to discuss and devise a mechanism for participation of private sector in the management of the DISCOs. The meeting will be chaired by Minister for Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro. The advisor to PM on institutional reforms and austerity, special assistant to PM on power, and parliamentary secretary ministry of petroleum will also attend the meeting.

On March 18, the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) directed the PC to appoint a transaction adviser to award management contracts to the private sector for operating power distribution companies.

The PC was further directed to speed up the process of completion of prior actions pertaining to award of management contracts for Discos and present a roadmap with firmed-up proposals within a week, after seeking requisite approval from the PC Board.

In scheduled PC board meeting, various proposals regarding award of management contracts for running of discos by private participation will be undertaken.

The purpose is to improve the service delivery and serve the larger interest of the electricity consumers.

Among the loss-making SOEs proposed for privatisation, the major entities are eight Discos (Hesco, Iesco, Pesco, Sepco, Mepco, Lesco, Fesco, and Qesco), one power generation company (Jamshoro Power Company) along with Pakistan Textile City Ltd, State Engineering Corporation and Telephone Industries of Pakistan.

The committee will likely discuss other agenda items such as the privatisation of the Services International Hotel, Lahore. The reserve price for the privatisation of the hotel had already been approved by the CCoP.

