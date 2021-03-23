Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
23 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (March 22, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
493,942,851 259,995,995 25,678,613,060 12,777,627,836
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,373,792,889 (2,698,705,923) (324,913,034)
Local Individuals 27,873,255,984 (27,719,626,704) 153,629,280
Local Corporates 12,035,966,482 (11,864,682,729) 171,283,753
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.