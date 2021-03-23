KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (March 22, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 493,942,851 259,995,995 25,678,613,060 12,777,627,836 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,373,792,889 (2,698,705,923) (324,913,034) Local Individuals 27,873,255,984 (27,719,626,704) 153,629,280 Local Corporates 12,035,966,482 (11,864,682,729) 171,283,753 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021