Mar 22, 2021
Pakistan

Shibli castigates Maryam for threatening institutions

  • He said the PDM no more existed and even the politics of its component parties had also eliminated.
APP 22 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senator Shibli Faraz Monday castigated PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for hurling threats to create a law and order situation through her 'party goons' during her appearance before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore on March 26.

Referring to the abusive language used by Maryam Nawaz at the party's youth convention, he reiterated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's commitment of zero tolerance for those, who had looted the national wealth.

No one would be allowed to create chaos as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership, who had planned violence at the NAB office on March 26, would be dealt with prudently, he said talking to the media.

Shibli Faraz said the government would not succumb to the pressure tactics of criminal elements, who wanted to escape from accountability by provoking workers, and intimidating and browbeating the institutions. Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give them any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) like concessions.

The language used by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, he said, showed her frustration as she had been facing scores of cases. She was using her political party for personal interests. Her only objective was to get favours and concessions by coercing and threatening the institutions, including judiciary, he added.

Shibli Faraz said Maryam through her actions was encouraging criminal elements to join political parties. She, in fact, was promoting the culture of bringing gangs of criminals during the court hearings and intimidating the judges to escape from punishment, he remarked.

He said the PDM no more existed and even the politics of its component parties had also eliminated.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had always used the party for his personal interests. He was ready to provide his ‘rent a crowd’ services to Maryam on March 26. He was unethically supporting his allies in contravention of the teachings of Holy Quran.

Shibli Faraz said the past ruling parties had weakened the institutions and avoided resolving the issues of people during their respective tenures in government.

To a question, he said the PDM being an unnatural alliance of opposition parties, had licked the dust as its all anti-government plots had failed. The people were not heeding to its leaders' protest calls.

He said the PTI government would introduce reforms in the governance system and provide relief to the people.

The institutions like National Accountability Bureau should be restructured on urgent basis in order to make them independent, diligent, and efficient, he added.

To another question, Shibli Faraz said the Broadsheet Commission report was being reviewed and it would be made public within next few days.

He said he would continue serving the PTI as a spokesman.

Shibli Faraz Maryam Nawaz

Shibli castigates Maryam for threatening institutions

