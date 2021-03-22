ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Paris wheat hits five-week low on slack import demand

  • Front-month May milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext exchange was down 1.25 euros, or 0.6%, at 218.50 euros ($260.32) a tonne.
  • It earlier touched its lowest since Feb. 12 at 218.25 euros, just below a previous five-week low touched on Friday.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

HAMBURG: European wheat futures in Paris fell to a new five-week low on Monday as waning end-of-season export demand and a favourable outlook for northern hemisphere harvests hung over the market.

Front-month May milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext exchange was down 1.25 euros, or 0.6%, at 218.50 euros ($260.32) a tonne at 1406 GMT.

It earlier touched its lowest since Feb. 12 at 218.25 euros, just below a previous five-week low touched on Friday.

New-crop September wheat on Euronext was down 0.8% at 196.25 euros, after hitting a fresh five-week low of 195.75 euros.

After a recent rally in front-month Euronext futures to their highest since 2013, signs of slowing export demand with few purchase tenders visible and good growing conditions for the next harvest have cooled prices.

"High prices have curbed purchasing interest," a French trader said. "Attention is increasingly turning towards the new crop."

The wheat market was also seen as lacking impetus given the current focus in grain markets on corn and soybeans in the wake of large Chinese purchases of US corn and ahead of US spring planting estimates next week.

In Germany, traders were also disappointed at slow export demand.

"Port loadings are busy in Germany but the outlook for new sales is not encouraging," one German trader said. "The international tender market is looking very quiet with buyers absent as the week starts."

"I think we need more purchase interest from the big three buyers Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Algeria but they are all absent today. High ocean shipping costs are also depressing importer interest."

Standard 12% protein wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 1 euro on Friday at around 7 euros over Paris May.

Attention was turning to April delivery, offered at 8 euros over Paris May.

