Pakistan
AJK president calls on Naval chief
- Masood praised and acknowledged the resolve, commitment and support of Pakistan Armed Forces to the cause of Kashmiris.
22 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan, called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.
According to a PN statement, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest including latest security situation in Kashmir region and human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) were discussed.
While showing solidarity, the Naval Chief reiterated the resolve that entire Pakistani nation and Pakistan Navy would continue to support the struggle of Kashmiri people.
President Azad Jammu & Kashmir praised and acknowledged the resolve, commitment and support of Pakistan Armed Forces to the cause of Kashmiris.
