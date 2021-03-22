ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkey could resurrect past defences of battered currency

  • 'Soft' controls expected after sacking of central bank head.
  • Analysts see possible Albayrak-era currency interventions.
  • Swap limits and capital controls are options.
  • Foreign debts are high, central bank's currency buffer low.
Reuters Updated 22 Mar 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey could dust off a range of strategies to defend its sliding lira after President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly replaced the central bank governor -- including limits on currency swaps, interventions by state banks and even capital controls.

Erdogan's shock decision to fire the hawkish Naci Agbal and replace him with Sahap Kavcioglu, a like-minded critic of high interest rates, sent the currency down as much as 15% to near a record low in volatile early trade on Monday.

While Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said Turkey would stick to free-market rules and a free-floating currency, analysts said the government would probably return to a less orthodox playbook used before Agbal cranked up rates to protect the lira and dwindling foreign reserves.

Many pointed to the costly market interventions that prevailed under former finance minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan's son-in-law, who resigned the day after Agbal was appointed in November.

State-owned banks have sold some $130 billion to stabilise the lira in the last two years, supported by swaps from the central bank. As a result, the central bank's foreign currency fell by three-quarters last year, to a mere $11 billion.

But if foreign reserves cannot be topped up, and the lira keeps falling as investors expect a cut in interest rates, a balance of payments crisis looms - leaving few palatable options.

Current account deficits and steady outflows of foreign funds have dogged Turkey's import-heavy economy for years - although Agbal's rate hikes had reversed the outflow for a few months.

Turkey's external debt payment obligations are nearly $8 billion this month and will be a bit higher in June, central bank data shows.

Goldman Sachs said a "rapid adjustment" in the current account may be necessary, since markets would be less and less likely to fund the deficits. It predicted that the currency interventions would restart as pressure on the lira builds.

Citigroup, another Wall Street bank, said however that the risk of debt default would probably convince Turkish authorities to avoid unorthodox steps that might deter investors further.

Phoenix Kalen, analyst at Societe Generale, said: "We anticipate a return to the regime of soft capital controls that prevailed during Berat Albayrak's tenure, as policy makers try to stabilize rates and currency markets."

SWAP LIMITS, CAPITAL CONTROLS

If the central bank's policy rate does rapidly ease from its current 19%, as some investors predict, regulators could again tighten the limits on banks' currency swaps in order to stem outflows and raise the cost of shorting the lira.

The bank watchdog expanded the limit to 10% of reserves in September, after cutting it to 1% in April.

A minority of analysts, including at SEB, said Turkey would eventually be forced to adopt capital controls, including new taxes on hard currency earnings and limiting local buying of hard currencies.

A deputy head of Erdogan's ruling AK Party, Nurettin Canikli, said on Monday capital controls were a "red line" not to be crossed.

Turks' holdings of foreign currency touched a record $236 billion in January, reflecting concerns about inflation near 16% - compared to a central bank target of 5% - and distrust in the lira, which has shed half its value in less than three years.

"Domestic savers were right again," said Kerim Rota, a founding member and head of economic policy at Turkey's opposition Future Party, which launched in 2019.

"We think the new central bank governor will return to the set of policies implemented by Albayrak before November 2020," he said, adding that Turkey had come to a "fragile and unreliable point in the eyes of foreign capital".

Tayyip Erdogan Turkey central bank interest rates currency swaps

Turkey could resurrect past defences of battered currency

COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'

Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election

Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters