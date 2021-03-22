ANL 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.69%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.4%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
BYCO 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.54%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-2.35%)
EPCL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.57%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.38%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.26%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.74 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.65%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.01 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.09%)
TRG 142.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.83%)
BR30 25,280 Increased By ▲ 319.79 (1.28%)
KSE100 45,258 Increased By ▲ 356.86 (0.79%)
KSE30 18,672 Increased By ▲ 195.19 (1.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips as Turkish central bank chief's ouster raises dollar's appeal

  • Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,739.80 per ounce by 0052 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,738.80 per ounce.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

Gold prices fell on Monday as Turkey replacing its central bank governor with a high interest rate critic led to investors flocking towards the safety of the dollar, on fears that the move would threaten other financial markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,739.80 per ounce by 0052 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,738.80 per ounce.

  • President Tayyip Erdogan, on Saturday, unexpectedly fired Turkey's central bank chief, Naci Agbal, replacing him with a former ruling party legislator and opponent of tight monetary policy, Sahap Kavcioglu.

    • Concerns that developments in Turkey would threaten other financial markets strengthened the dollar, making gold expensive for non-US investors.

    • Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, told Wall Street Journal the United States would pull out of the crisis "stronger and better, as we have done so often before."

    • Also, big US banks will have to resume holding an extra layer of loss-absorbing capital against US Treasuries and central bank deposits from next month after the Fed said on Friday it would not extend a temporary pandemic regulatory break due to expire this month.

    • Last week, yields spiked on the longer end of the curve, fuelled by the Fed policy meeting, boosting economic growth expectations for 2021.

    • Higher yields lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

  • Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold and cut them in silver contracts in the week to March 16, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

  • SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3% to 1,051.78 tonnes on Friday from 1,048.28 tonnes on Thursday.

  • Palladium rose 0.2 % to $2,641.18, Silver fell 1.2% to $25.92 and platinum was down 1.3% at $1,181.28.

palladium Silver Platinum US Commodity Futures Trading Commission SPDR Gold Trust President Tayyip Erdogan Comexim Gold prices fall Sahap Kavcioglu

Gold slips as Turkish central bank chief's ouster raises dollar's appeal

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters