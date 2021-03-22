Gold slips as Turkish central bank chief's ouster raises dollar's appeal

President Tayyip Erdogan, on Saturday, unexpectedly fired Turkey's central bank chief, Naci Agbal, replacing him with a former ruling party legislator and opponent of tight monetary policy, Sahap Kavcioglu.

Concerns that developments in Turkey would threaten other financial markets strengthened the dollar, making gold expensive for non-US investors.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, told Wall Street Journal the United States would pull out of the crisis "stronger and better, as we have done so often before."

Also, big US banks will have to resume holding an extra layer of loss-absorbing capital against US Treasuries and central bank deposits from next month after the Fed said on Friday it would not extend a temporary pandemic regulatory break due to expire this month.

Last week, yields spiked on the longer end of the curve, fuelled by the Fed policy meeting, boosting economic growth expectations for 2021.