ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Delay in issuance of income tax refunds: PHC issues notices to President, FBR chief

Recorder Report 22 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued notice to the office of the President of Pakistan and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to submit a reply in a petition seeking compensation against delay in issuance of income tax refunds.

It has been learnt that PHC has issued notice to the office of the President of Pakistan and Chairman FBR to file their para-wise comments within a fortnight. The bench issued a notice in the petition filed by the educational Board of KPK through tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt, seeking compensation out of salaries of FBR Commissioner Inland Revenue for the delay in issuance of the refund due on the basis of direct relief allowed by court.

The petitioner questioned the working of FBR to illegally retain (for a long time) the amount collected through state machinery by framing a patently illegal assessment order from an artificial juridical person engaged with the noble profession of education in the province of KPK, which was later issued solely due to lawful intervention by the PHC but blatantly failed to issue the lawful compensation under the law for meaningful delay in issuance of a lawful refund.

Petitioner further requested to declare that the act of Respondents (FBR) to hold the money for a long time, by using state machinery, is without jurisdiction and unconstitutional. The court should declare that the FBR is allegedly involved in misusing their authority for not returning the money/funds illegally snatched from the Petitioner within time prescribed by the law.

FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) PHC income tax Waheed Shahzad Butt income tax refunds

