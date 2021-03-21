ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,843
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
626,802
366724hr
Sindh
263,058
Punjab
197,177
Balochistan
19,327
Islamabad
51,414
KPK
79,245
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

OGRA warns of stern action against LPG- sector profiteers

  • He said the LPG cylinders should be weighed before taking delivery from the distributors by the general public.
APP 21 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has warned of stern action against those found involved in overcharging and less filling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, terming the act “an offence.”

OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi in a press statement advised the LPG consumers to check the quantity of the commodity considering “total weight of filled cylinder minus the weight of empty cylinder as it is mentioned on each cylinder.” He said the LPG cylinders should be weighed before taking delivery from the distributors by the general public.

He said the authority had directed all the LPG marketing companies as well as distributors to install “accurate weighing scales for correct measurement,” besides ensuring that LPG cylinders carried markings that should be clearly readable by a common eye.

In case, the spokesman said, any LPG marketing company or distributor was found involved in less filling or overcharging “it shall be dealt in accordance with Rules 18, 19 and 29 of the LPG Rules, 2001.”

He said the general public could lodge their complaints regarding less filling or overcharging with OGRA at contact number 051-9244397 during office hours and through email: [email protected] for further necessary action under the rules.

OGRA LPG

OGRA warns of stern action against LPG- sector profiteers

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to cost around Rs9,000 in Pakistan

EU leaders to meet by videoconference due to virus surge

Saudi Aramco 2020 profits slump on lower crude prices

Complete lockdown will not be imposed in country, confirms Umar

Ultrasound has potential to damage coronaviruses, reveals MIT study

COVID pandemic: Govt imposes travel ban on 12 African countries to curb spread of virus

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 44 deaths, 3,667 new infections in 24 hours

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor

$15bn oil refining investment: It’s waiting in the wings

Modi wishes Imran early recovery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters