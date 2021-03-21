34 shops, stores sealed for violating corona SOPs

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has sealed 34 shops, stores and marriage halls and imposed fine worth Rs 37,000 for not violating the Coronavirus standard operating procedures.

As per the details released by the administration here on Saturday, the Assistant Commissioner Shalimar file police case against nine shops and three marriage halls, and imposed fine worth Rs 37,000 for not complying with the SOPs.

Among the shops sealed were Rehan Optical and Watch Center, Al Madina Fancy Tailor, Malik Pan Shop, Konica Photo, Wasim Coco Pan Shop, MT Mobile Shop, 3D Net Cafe and Print Shop, Mobile and Repairing, Farhan Mobile and Repairing Labs. The marriage halls that were shutdown included Gold Palace, Musa Palace and Mian Palace.

Moreover, the Assistant Commissioner City sealed 20 shops and two restaurants including Bala Garments, Termiz Salon, AM Grocery Store, Qadri Traders, Bata Shows, Shahbaz Pan Shop, Black Horse Paint, Data Ali Hajwary Chicken Shop, Mashaallah Chicken Shop, Khadim Hussain Shop, Farooq Pan Shop, Abdullah Salon, Masterpiece Salon, Fashion Art Street Cloth Shop, Aftab Shoes, Playland Fun Flex Game, Eden Collection Shop, China Sale Fair, HM Fitness Club, Capital Biryani and Hafiz Hotel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021