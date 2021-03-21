ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
34 shops, stores sealed for violating corona SOPs

Recorder Report 21 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has sealed 34 shops, stores and marriage halls and imposed fine worth Rs 37,000 for not violating the Coronavirus standard operating procedures.

As per the details released by the administration here on Saturday, the Assistant Commissioner Shalimar file police case against nine shops and three marriage halls, and imposed fine worth Rs 37,000 for not complying with the SOPs.

Among the shops sealed were Rehan Optical and Watch Center, Al Madina Fancy Tailor, Malik Pan Shop, Konica Photo, Wasim Coco Pan Shop, MT Mobile Shop, 3D Net Cafe and Print Shop, Mobile and Repairing, Farhan Mobile and Repairing Labs. The marriage halls that were shutdown included Gold Palace, Musa Palace and Mian Palace.

Moreover, the Assistant Commissioner City sealed 20 shops and two restaurants including Bala Garments, Termiz Salon, AM Grocery Store, Qadri Traders, Bata Shows, Shahbaz Pan Shop, Black Horse Paint, Data Ali Hajwary Chicken Shop, Mashaallah Chicken Shop, Khadim Hussain Shop, Farooq Pan Shop, Abdullah Salon, Masterpiece Salon, Fashion Art Street Cloth Shop, Aftab Shoes, Playland Fun Flex Game, Eden Collection Shop, China Sale Fair, HM Fitness Club, Capital Biryani and Hafiz Hotel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus SOPs sealed marriage halls Shops stores

