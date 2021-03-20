ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
China's Jan-Feb copper, tin ore imports from Myanmar fall amid unrest

  • China Jan-Feb tin concentrate imports from Myanmar -26.5% y/y.
  • Feb copper cathode imports plunge 55% y/y after mine protests.
  • No mixed rare earth carbonate imports; oxide imports rise.
Reuters 20 Mar 2021

China's imports of copper metal and tin ore from Myanmar both fell more than 25% year-on-year in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed on Saturday, shedding some light on trade flows amid a state of emergency in the Southeast Asian country.

The military seized power in Myanmar, the world's third-biggest tin miner, on Feb. 1, alleging fraud in November's elections. The coup sparked widespread pro-democracy protests, including in the copper mining hub of Monywa.

Myanmar accounts for more than 95% of China's imports of tin concentrate, used by smelters to make refined tin, although the International Tin Association said supply was largely "isolated" from the coup, with only around 20% possibly affected.

Imports in January and February totalled 16,986 tonnes, Chinese customs data showed, down 26.5% from a year earlier.

Chinese data for the first two months of the year is often considered as a whole due to the distortion of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Imports in February alone were up more than sixfold to 8,241 tonnes after the coronavirus outbreak caused major disruption a year earlier but were still down sharply on late 2020 levels.

China's imports of copper cathodes, used to make rods and tubes, from Myanmar totalled 8,350 tonnes in January and February, down 25.5% year-on-year.

February imports were down 55.4% at 4,998 tonnes.

Wanbao Mining, the Chinese operator of two Monywa mines, has not publicly commented on their production status since the unrest, although a source with knowledge of the operation said copper can still be shipped to China and the bulk of flows begin in the summer.

The picture for rare earths was mixed, with zero imports of mixed rare earth carbonate in January-February but rare earth oxide imports up 25.7% year-on-year at 3,546 tonnes.

China is the world's top producer of the group of minerals used in consumer electronics and military equipment. It relies on Myanmar for about half its heavy rare earth feedstock.

