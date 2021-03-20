ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Holidays abroad this summer unlikely for most Britons, scientist warns

  • Britain has banned travel for most people during the current lockdown and has said overseas holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest.
  • I think international travel this summer is, for the average holidaymaker, sadly I think, extremely unlikely.
Reuters 20 Mar 2021

LONDON: Holidays abroad are "extremely unlikely" for most Britons this summer due to the risk of importing new variants of COVID-19, a scientist who advises the government said on Saturday, leaving airlines and travel companies bracing for a second lost peak season.

Britain has banned travel for most people during the current lockdown and has said overseas holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest.

But Mike Tildesley, a scientist on a government advisory body, said the risk of importing vaccine-resistant variants back into the UK would likely scupper the nation's annual getaway.

"I think international travel this summer is, for the average holidaymaker, sadly I think, extremely unlikely," Tildesley, a professor of infectious disease modelling at the University of Warwick, told BBC Radio on Saturday.

His warning is a further setback for the travel industry's recovery prospects during the peak vacation season.

Airlines and holiday companies such as British Airways (part of International Consolidated Airlines), easyJet and TUI are desperate for travel to resume after a year of COVID-19 restrictions which has left them struggling financially.

Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group which reports into the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said travel overseas and the variants that could be imported could undermine Britain's vaccine programme.

"I think we are running a real risk if we do start to have lots of people going overseas in July, for instance, and August, because of the potential for bringing more of these new variants back into the country," Tildesley said.

Britain has already given half of its adult population a first vaccination, putting it far ahead of the rest of Europe, but existing vaccines are thought to be not as effective against some variants now surging in parts of Europe.

British Airways Britain lockdown Holidays abroad Britons holidays UK's new variants

Holidays abroad this summer unlikely for most Britons, scientist warns

Motorway rape case: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali sentenced to death by Lahore court

SAPM Sultan urges people to follow SOPs as COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 9%

Economic growth forecast raised amid robust industrial growth, says Hammad

Pakistan reports nearly 4000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Swat Motorway: PM inaugurates three tunnels

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters