ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP removes cash margin on Lyophilisers import, to boost COVID vaccination

  • “This will contribute favourably to our vaccination drive as Lyophilisers are used for stabilisation of vaccines,” said Dawood.
Ali Ahmed 20 Mar 2021

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has removed the 100 percent cash margin on imports of Lyophilisers i.e. freeze dryers, informed Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday.

“Ministry of Commerce wishes to inform the pharma industry that the SBP has removed the condition of 100pc cash margin on imports for Lyophilisers (Freeze Dryers, HS 8419.3900),” said Dawood in a tweet post.

It is pertinent to inform, Lyophilizer and freeze dryer executes a water removal process typically used to preserve perishable materials, to extend shelf life or make the material more convenient for transport.

As per millrocktech.com, Lyophilizers work by freezing the material, then reducing the pressure and adding heat to allow the frozen water in the material to sublimate.

Days ago, SBP decided to waive the condition of 100 percent cash margin requirement on imports of certain items.

As per the central bank circular, the cash margin requirement has been waived for 11 items namely: cartons, boxes, cases, corrugated paper, condensers, evaporators, parts for hold wash machines, sheath contraceptives, dryers etc.

“This will contribute favourably to our vaccination drive as Lyophilisers are used for stabilisation of vaccines,” said Dawood. Ministry of Commerce wishes to thank SBP for facilitation provided in this regard, he added.

Abdul Razak Dawood SBP Pharmaceutical Industry MoC cash margin Lyophilisers

SBP removes cash margin on Lyophilisers import, to boost COVID vaccination

Economic growth forecast raised amid robust industrial growth, says Hammad

Pakistan reports nearly 4000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Swat Motorway: PM inaugurates three tunnels

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Water talks with India in Delhi from 23rd: FO

Tariffs of Discos: CPPA-G seeks Re0.66/unit increase

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters