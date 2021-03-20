SBP removes cash margin on Lyophilisers import, to boost COVID vaccination

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has removed the 100 percent cash margin on imports of Lyophilisers i.e. freeze dryers, informed Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday.

“Ministry of Commerce wishes to inform the pharma industry that the SBP has removed the condition of 100pc cash margin on imports for Lyophilisers (Freeze Dryers, HS 8419.3900),” said Dawood in a tweet post.

It is pertinent to inform, Lyophilizer and freeze dryer executes a water removal process typically used to preserve perishable materials, to extend shelf life or make the material more convenient for transport.

As per millrocktech.com, Lyophilizers work by freezing the material, then reducing the pressure and adding heat to allow the frozen water in the material to sublimate.

Days ago, SBP decided to waive the condition of 100 percent cash margin requirement on imports of certain items.

As per the central bank circular, the cash margin requirement has been waived for 11 items namely: cartons, boxes, cases, corrugated paper, condensers, evaporators, parts for hold wash machines, sheath contraceptives, dryers etc.

“This will contribute favourably to our vaccination drive as Lyophilisers are used for stabilisation of vaccines,” said Dawood. Ministry of Commerce wishes to thank SBP for facilitation provided in this regard, he added.