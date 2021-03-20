ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Govt decides to end Rs 140bn tax exemptions with upcoming ordinance

  • As per details, the federal government will bring in an ordinance to meet the IMF requirement, which will eliminate income tax exemption of up to Rs 140 billion for various sectors.
Ali Ahmed 20 Mar 2021

The government has decided to end the income tax exemption of Rs 140 billion on the condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As per details, the federal government will bring in an ordinance to meet the IMF requirement, which will eliminate income tax exemption of up to Rs 140 billion for various sectors.

The procedure for bringing the Presidential Ordinance has been completed and the approval of the Ordinance has been sought from the Federal Cabinet through a summary circulation.

Under the said ordinance called Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 some 76 corporate income tax exemptions will be withdrawn.

The Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 would amend Sales Tax Act 1990 and Income Tax Ordinance 2001. Following its signing by the President, the Ordinance will come into force at once. Once the Ordinance is being tabled before the National Assembly, an amendment would be introduced to change the date for withdrawal of income tax exemptions from July 1, 2021, officials said.

Through the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, the corporate income tax exemptions would be withdrawn and replaced with the tax credit regime. Tax credit facility has been extended to industrial undertakings; charitable organizations and IT export services under the Ordinance.

IMF government ordinance tax exemptions Presidential Ordinance Sales Tax Act 1990 Tax Laws Second Amendment Ordinance

