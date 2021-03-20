ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PYMA demands import of cotton yarn from India

KARACHI: Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) & Senior Vice...
Recorder Report 20 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) & Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), Hanif Lakhani and Vice Chairman & convener FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on yarn trading, Farhan Ashrafi have demanded the government to allow immediate import of cotton yarn from India, so that cheap raw material could be made available to the textile industry and timely delivery of export orders to foreign buyers.

While expressing serious concerns over the delay to ban the export of cotton & cotton yarn, and asked the government an immediate ban on the export of basic raw materials to save the country’s industries from disaster.

They drew the government’s attention to the continuous rise in raw material prices and the consequent unbearable rise in production cost, saying that the textile industry, which is the backbone of the country’s economy, nowadays is in serious trouble; as the rise in raw material prices in the local market is continue. On the other hand, contrary to the protection of the country’s economic interests, cotton & cotton yarn exports continue.

They cited statistics that 32,694 metric tons of cotton yarn was exported in January 2021 and 44,419 metric tones in February 2021, despite a severe shortage of cotton octane yarn in the country. “Due to which the prices of raw materials continue to skyrocket in the local markets but the government did not ban the export despite the indications of the business community”, they added.

They further stated that Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment, had repeatedly assured the demand of the business community but the export of cotton & cotton yarn has not been banned so far to save the country’s industries from disaster. “This has caused a wave of concern in the business community and they are unable to understand the reasons behind the continuous delay in banning the export of the most important raw material of the textile industry and putting the country’s industries at stake”, they expressed concern.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI Cotton PYMA Farhan Ashrafi yarn Hanif Lakhani foreign buyers

PYMA demands import of cotton yarn from India

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Water talks with India in Delhi from 23rd: FO

Tariffs of Discos: CPPA-G seeks Re0.66/unit increase

Nepra law to be amended thru ordinance

G7 backs ‘sizeable’ IMF aid for Covid-hit poor nations

Courts not equipped to interfere with economic policies: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.